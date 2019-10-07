SIOUX CITY -- "WWE Monday Night Raw" will be returning to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center for the first time in six years.
As part of the long-running TV series, "RAW" will be telecast from the Tyson beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Such WWE Superstars as Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will be part of the program that will be broadcast nationally on the USA Network.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank box office, 401 Gordon Drive, or at Tysoncenter.com.