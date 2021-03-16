Britain's Prince Philip returns home after treatment

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, a month in the hospital during which he was treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care unit at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure in the back of a black car. Buckingham Palace later issued a statement confirming Philip's release.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,'' the palace said in a statement.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both Philip and Elizabeth received coronavirus vaccines in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.