Britney Spears' father says 'no grounds' for his removal

The allegations made by Britney Spears at hearings in June and July that seem to have spurred Rosengart's call for her father's removal, including “serious allegations regarding forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights,” are “untested” and involve issues that have long been Montgomery's responsibility, not his, said Jamie Spears' filing.

“Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughters’ recent behavior and overall mental health," James Spears said in a personal declaration included with his court filing. "Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors. Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues.”