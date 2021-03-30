BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they've experienced it

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — K-pop superstar group BTS has condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in a statement saying they've experienced it themselves.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” BTS tweeted Tuesday in English and Korean. The band said their own painful encounters with racism included “expletives” and being “mocked for the way” they look.

BTS issued their statement after recent attacks against people with Asian heritage in the United States, which have risen during the coronavirus pandemic. A white gunman recently killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence,” the band said in the statement, adding that their experiences made them feel powerless and chipped away at their self-esteem. In February, a German radio station drew ire when a host compared the band to the coronavirus.