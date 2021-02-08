 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bud Light - Last Year’s Lemons
View Comments

Bud Light - Last Year’s Lemons

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Worst: One of the few ads to overtly address the pandemic, this one tries a delicate dance: 2020 gave us a lot of lemons — home haircuts, canceled weddings, baseball in empty stadiums — but, hey, at least Bud Light developed Seltzer Lemonade! An extra star for the attempt, I guess, but unless the product has medicinal qualities beyond alcohol, the sunny side of COVID-19 is a message I’m not ready to hear. And if you’re going to bring the reality of 2020 into your commercial, you kind of have a responsibility to have the young adults standing at a party, reminiscing near the Bud Light cooler, wear some damn masks.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd stuns with Super Bowl half-time show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News