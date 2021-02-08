 Skip to main content
Bud Light - Legends
Bud Light - Legends

Best: The beer brand that has been consistently among the funniest Super Bowl advertisers goes meta with this one, and it really works. A Bud Light truck has upended on a road, and the Bud Light Legends, the Ghosts of Ad Campaigns Past, emerge from the forest to save the day and get the truck back on its way. Cedric the Entertainer, Dr. Galazkiewicz (“Yes, I am”), Post Malone, the Bud Knight, the guy who says, “I love you, man” and the “Real Men of Genius” singer banter a bit as they heroically return blue-packaged low-cal beer to area convenience stores.

