Budapest orchestra performs live concert from moving truck

People on the streets stopped to enjoy the impromptu concert, applauding at the end of pieces. Children clapped to the music while adults pulled out phones to film the performance.

Violinist Noemi Molnar said performing on the truck was a new and strange experience for the musicians.

"It was surprising that after we sat down and got settled, the truck started to move underneath us. We’ve never had this kind of experience before. It is new for all the musicians,” she said.

The Budapest Festival Orchestra has become one of Europe’s leading ensembles under Fischer, who co-founded it in 1983 with the late pianist and composer Zoltan Kocsis.

After a year of lockdown, the orchestra is now selling tickets as it resumes concerts with audiences at limited capacity, while its regular 2021-22 season opens on Sept. 9.

“My message to music fans is not to be afraid," Orsolya Erdodi, the orchestra's managing director said. "We will do everything we can to make them feel safe in the future. Vaccination is the key to safety in concert halls.”

Said Maria Gal Tamasi, first violinist: “Music moves us forward, music connects us. Now as the audience can return to our concerts, I really hope that their hearts will beat in time with ours.”

