Buena Vista senior hosts 'Quiz Bowl' competitions held in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University senior Guy Tannenbaum has anchored, produced and directed newscasts during his time as a digital media major on campus.
He’s traveled to the NCAA Division III National Baseball Tournament to broadcast the games of a team in which he participated. He even has an American Rivers Conference Tournament championship ring, representing the title the Beavers earned in 2019. Tannenbaum called the A-R-C title contest for KBVU, describing key plays made by players he practiced with and against for two seasons.
Tannenbaum, a native of Las Vegas, spent last summer working as an intern at KLAS-TV in his home city, experiencing a range of emotions in one day while going from working on a story involving a Route 91 shooting survivor to reporting on an earthquake.
The array of media work continues this semester as Tannenbaum hosts "Quiz Bowl," a series of high school academic competitions set and recorded at BVTV Studios. Twelve shows featuring the tournament competition will be aired on KCAU, the Sioux City ABC affiliate, starting on April 18 and running through July 4.
Actually, Tannenbaum comes by this work honestly. He has seen his father host "Varsity Quiz," the southern Nevada version of "Quiz Bowl" for years. Nathan Tannenbaum is a longtime media personality in Las Vegas.
“I’ve seen my dad host 'Varsity Quiz' for years,” Guy Tannenbaum says. “It’s beyond cool to do something similar to what my dad does, and awesome to have the opportunity to do it while I’m in college.
“What this opportunity provides is a chance to try something that’s a little different than newscasting, broadcasting sports, writing or producing,” says Tannenbaum, the BVTV news director who served as technical director for some of the 2019 "Quiz Bowl" series at BVTV. “I’m bringing my own style to my position as host while doing all I can to provide the students, the viewers, our crew and myself the best experience possible.”
“Guy is doing a great job hosting 'Quiz Bowl.' His professional approach showcases his dedication and passion for being a part of the media industry,” says Jerry Johnson, BVU assistant professor of digital media. “BVU is the perfect place for Guy because we encourage collaboration to complement a range of opportunities and experiences. Guy’s entrepreneurial spirit has already taken him places, literally and figuratively. 'Quiz Bowl' is but another example of how students can excel when presented diverse projects and productions.”
Tannenbaum hasn’t limited his broadcast work solely to hosting the popular competition, however. Between taking classes and doing BVTV productions, Tannenbaum has called a variety of athletic contests on and away from campus.
“I love calling baseball. It’s definitely my favorite to broadcast,” says Tannenbaum, an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan who grew up following Dodgers announcers Vin Scully and Joe Davis.
At the conclusion of this academic year, Tannenbaum heads east to begin work as an intern at CBS News in New York City, an experience funded by BVU benefactors via the J. Leslie Rollins Fellowship. Come fall, Tannenbaum hopes to serve as an intern through the Washington Center for Internships & Academic Seminars, an entity that currently sees five BVU students living and working in Washington, D.C.
“Working with NPR or a TV network based in Washington would be incredible,” he says.
The experience would allow Tannenbaum to complete his academic requirements in December 2020. He says he’ll wait until May 2021 to proceed through the BVU Victory Arch for the commencement ceremony. That is, if he isn’t working to cover the proceedings.
