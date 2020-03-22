Buena Vista senior hosts 'Quiz Bowl' competitions held in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University senior Guy Tannenbaum has anchored, produced and directed newscasts during his time as a digital media major on campus.

He’s traveled to the NCAA Division III National Baseball Tournament to broadcast the games of a team in which he participated. He even has an American Rivers Conference Tournament championship ring, representing the title the Beavers earned in 2019. Tannenbaum called the A-R-C title contest for KBVU, describing key plays made by players he practiced with and against for two seasons.

Tannenbaum, a native of Las Vegas, spent last summer working as an intern at KLAS-TV in his home city, experiencing a range of emotions in one day while going from working on a story involving a Route 91 shooting survivor to reporting on an earthquake.

The array of media work continues this semester as Tannenbaum hosts "Quiz Bowl," a series of high school academic competitions set and recorded at BVTV Studios. Twelve shows featuring the tournament competition will be aired on KCAU, the Sioux City ABC affiliate, starting on April 18 and running through July 4.

Actually, Tannenbaum comes by this work honestly. He has seen his father host "Varsity Quiz," the southern Nevada version of "Quiz Bowl" for years. Nathan Tannenbaum is a longtime media personality in Las Vegas.