Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August

She said civic responsibility is an important part of organizers' guiding principles but that they realize people in some countries haven’t had access to vaccines, nor have most children.

“That’s not quite figured out yet. There are plenty of people that are challenging whether it is necessary,” she said.

Goodell added: “We hear you. The question of vaccines and how to basically require them, and even from a logistical standing, frankly — all of that, we’re taking a look at."

Goodell said organizers also have not decided whether to require or provide testing at the event.

She said they hope to reach a decision by the end of this week and at the latest by April 30.

“At this point, the government agencies involved in collaborating with us have been really super supportive and super helpful. They are not putting up any roadblocks. We are all looking at the resources to have to make it happen and get this done,” Goodell said.

Goodell said the application organizers must submit for a special use permit to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management by April 23 seeks an attendance cap of 69,000, down from the 80,000 cap approved for some past festivals.

She said current input from leaders of the largest theme camps indicate about 20% to 30% so far are committed to returning to the playa in August, which would suggest overall attendance in the range of 60,000 to 65,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0