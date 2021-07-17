Cannes' top honor mistakenly announced early by Spike Lee

The awards ceremony for the 74th Cannes Film Festival has started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing that the serial killer odyssey “Titane” as the winner of the festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or.

If confirmed at the end of the show, it would make French director Julia Ducournau only the second female filmmaker to win the festival's top honor.

Shouting and several moments of confusion ensued after Lee announced “Titane,” but Ducournau did not come to the stage to accept. The ceremony continued and other awards were handed out while Lee was seen with his head in his hands.

Best director was awarded to Leos Carax for “Annette,” the fantastical musical that opened the festival. The award was accepted by the musical duo Sparks, who wrote the script and music for the film.

Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee” won the jury prize, while Caleb Landry Jones took home the best actor prize. Renate Reinsve won best actress for Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.”