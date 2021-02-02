Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100

Born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on April 30, 1920, Moore completed an apprenticeship in civil engineering before being drafted into the army during the early months of World War II. After being selected for officer training, he rose to the rank of captain while serving in India, Burma and Sumatra.

After leaving the army in 1946, Moore went to work for the family construction firm. After that failed, he became a salesman and later a manager for building materials companies. When the concrete company he was working for was threatened with closure, Moore rounded up a group of investors and bought it, preserving 60 jobs.

Along the way, he divorced his first wife and fell in love with his employer’s office manager, Pamela. The couple married, had two daughters and eventually retired to Spain, but returned to England after Pamela Moore became ill.

After his wife died in 2006, Moore moved to the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire to live with his younger daughter, Hannah, and her family.

The former motorcycle racer slowed down at age 98 after he fell and broke his hip in 2018. A walker replaced his Skoda Yeti, but he kept moving.