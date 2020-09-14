Carole Baskin gets lion's share of attention on first night of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tyra Banks can smize with the best of them but she wasn’t the change “Dancing With the Stars” needed.
Premiering Monday night, the family friendly dance show missed the humor hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews oozed. They weren’t the problem; the voting procedure (which let someone like Bobby Bones win) was.
While Banks strutted through the night like a broadcast RuPaul, she didn’t really add anything special. Even Derek Hough, a multi-trophy-winning pro, wasn’t much as Len Goodman’s replacement judge.
The fun, actually, came from the herd of competitors strutting on the floor.
While “Tiger King’s” Carole Baskin was saved for the end, she didn’t roar. Getting the night’s worst score – 11 – she’s likely to troll near the bottom until, finally, those enigmatic voters dump her.
Basketball star Charles Oakley was right down there with her, but a mirror ball also doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for Chrishell Stause (the “Selling Sunset” star) or, surprise, surprise, singer Nelly.
The “real” dancers: Skai Jackson, Nev Schulman, “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama and “One Day at a Time’s” Justina Machado.
Machado, in fact, was the big surprise. She had great style in her cha cha and a lot of chemistry with pro Sasha Farber. Keep an eye on them.
Skater Johnny Weir was fine, but not as fine as you’d expect considering his dance-like background. Former “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalfe played the sex card a little too much and “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe had the popularity market cornered.
Surprisingly, the one who could rise quickly is actress Anne Heche. She did a respectable cha cha with Keo Motsepe and didn’t look like she’s going to be this year’s Cloris Leachman.
The 2020 edition has far too many “who are they?” contestants and an awful lot of special effects.
Carole Baskin, though, is a keeper. Like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, she has the key ingredients for a long run – poor dancing skills, a scandalous reputation, dozens of imitators and a built-in set list.
For her first dance, Baskin did the paso doble to “Eye of the Tiger.” It’s just a matter of time before we get “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” a “Lion King” production number on Disney Night and “What’s New, Pussycat?” for her farewell.
Since she helped viewers through the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s only fair she gets to see all the cool cats and kittens through the second phase. She’s viral with a capital V – and she didn’t need Tyra Banks to deliver the news.
Copyright 2020 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!