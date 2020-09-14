Carole Baskin gets lion's share of attention on first night of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Skater Johnny Weir was fine, but not as fine as you’d expect considering his dance-like background. Former “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalfe played the sex card a little too much and “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe had the popularity market cornered.

Surprisingly, the one who could rise quickly is actress Anne Heche. She did a respectable cha cha with Keo Motsepe and didn’t look like she’s going to be this year’s Cloris Leachman.

The 2020 edition has far too many “who are they?” contestants and an awful lot of special effects.

Carole Baskin, though, is a keeper. Like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, she has the key ingredients for a long run – poor dancing skills, a scandalous reputation, dozens of imitators and a built-in set list.

For her first dance, Baskin did the paso doble to “Eye of the Tiger.” It’s just a matter of time before we get “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” a “Lion King” production number on Disney Night and “What’s New, Pussycat?” for her farewell.

Since she helped viewers through the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s only fair she gets to see all the cool cats and kittens through the second phase. She’s viral with a capital V – and she didn’t need Tyra Banks to deliver the news.

