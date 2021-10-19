"Celebration Gator:" Louisiana float to be in Macy's parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will introduce an alligator-themed float celebrating the state's music, food and culture at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees state tourism efforts, announced the float plans Tuesday.

“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that’s throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” Nungesser, a Republican, said in a statement.

The Thanksgiving Day parade, scheduled for Nov. 25, airs live across the country from 9 a.m. to noon. Nungesser said the float will be used to promote Louisiana and encourage travelers to visit the state.

The “Celebration Gator” float includes a multicolored replication of a French Quarter street view and will include people dressed in baby gator costumes and a team of stilt walkers.

“The Macy’s Parade is thrilled to welcome this awe-inspiring and colorful float to our lineup,” Jordan Dabby, producer of the parade, said in the statement released by Nungesser's office.

