 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheetos - It Wasn’t Me
View Comments

Cheetos - It Wasn’t Me

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Worst: Mila Kunis, husband Ashton Kutcher and apparent house guest Shaggy star in a domestic drama over the question of who keeps taking Kutcher’s bags of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. He wants to blame his wife, who is guilty, but Shaggy tells her to employ his hit song and say, “It Wasn’t Me.” Warning: Kutcher sings some of the lyrics, while Shaggy takes an extended solo that steals time from setting up the supposed comedy of a cute couple’s minor squabbling. Meh. I’m going back instead to watch last year’s winning look at the perils of powdery Cheetos fingers.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd stuns with Super Bowl half-time show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News