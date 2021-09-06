China's Weibo bans BTS fan account for illegal fundraising

Weibo said in a statement Sunday that the group has been banned from posting for 60 days after it was found to have raised funds illegally.

“Weibo firmly opposes such irrational star-chasing behavior and will deal with it seriously,” the statement said.

The fan club began raising money in April to prepare for the birthday celebrations, according to state-owned media Global Times, with over 1 million yuan ($150,000) raised in the first three minutes of the fundraising activity and 2.3 million yuan ($360,000) in the first hour.

The club also planned to run advertisements celebrating Jimin’s birthday in newspapers like The New York Times.

It is not uncommon for K-pop fans worldwide to celebrate the birthdays of their favorite celebrities by taking out advertisements in newspapers and billboards or customizing public transport vehicles with images of their idols.

Many fans also fundraise to donate to charitable causes such as funding education for the underprivileged or sponsoring wild animals in stars' names as part of such celebrations.