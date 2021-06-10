Christie's sale highlights L'Wren Scott creations for Jagger

A pink lace evening gown with rhinestone shoulder embellishments was worn by Cruz, who recounts that she met Scott when she was still a stylist and they immediately connected, with Cruz later wearing a number of Scott’s gowns to awards shows. “She was a true visionary and a beautiful soul,” Cruz said in a statement released by Christie’s.

Also featured is a rainbow-striped, silk cocktail dress worn by Parker, who hailed Scott’s “permanent romanticism” and predicted: “She will be a beacon for young, dreaming designers.”

A number of gowns worn by Kidman highlight her long association with Scott, including a blush sequined sheath and a black-and-gold sequined gown she wore to the 2013 Oscars.

“We actually have about 12 looks that were worn by Nicole Kidman, and she has said herself that there wasn’t one L’Wren Scott look that she could pick as her favorite — there were just so many," said Caitlin Yates, of Christie's, who is working on the collection. "They were quite similar in build and structure, and Kidman said once that whatever L’Wren Scott will wear, I will wear.”