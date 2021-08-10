Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Actress Christina Applegate has announced that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old, known for her roles in "Bad Moms," "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," said in a tweet published overnight that she was diagnosed "a few months ago."

Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos from the life and career of Christina Applegate

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," wrote Applegate. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

Multiple sclerosis affects the central nervous system and is considered an autoimmune disease, in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. It affects quality of life and can be disabling.

There is no cure for multiple sclerosis, which is often called MS, but many people are able to manage their symptoms and adapt to new lifestyles after diagnosis.