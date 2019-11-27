BRUCE MILLER: Getting a different picture of China

As open and friendly as tours are, it’s clear they’ve been sanitized for their protection. Tour buses don’t go in parts of town they don’t want you to see; stops usually include stores (or “factories”) that can provide “incentives” to the tour operators.

At those factories (where you never see long rows of workers churning out silk, jewelry or figurines), salespeople are aggressive. They size you up during an explanatory lecture, then scoot to the most likely buyers and don’t leave. They haggle on price, too, and won’t take no until you’re back on the bus. At a pearl factory, one even pulled me aside to see if I could convince someone from our party to reconsider.

Because bazaars and markets often have the same merchandise for a fraction of the price, it’s probably good to resist until you’re sure you won’t be able to find it anywhere else.

In public settings (outside the Terracotta Warriors in Xi’an, for example), older women will harass tourists until they either buy or leave. Even after I bought a collection of miniature statues for $4, they wouldn’t move on. (I caved and bought a second set.)