PARTING SHOT: My rice-filled adventures in China

The problem: Those wall builders didn’t exactly measure well. They created steps that ran the gamut of rise. Some were more than a foot tall, others mere inches, so you could never get a climbing rhythm. Once you got to a platform, you were just glad you avoided a heart attack. I went high enough to make the Christmas card picture look impressive and then I bailed.

At the bottom, vendors practically assaulted you with hats and other trinkets that say “The Great Wall” on them. I spent $3 on a stocking cap (look for it, I’ll be wearing it this winter) and a guide told me I paid too much. I got a China military hat in Tiananmen Square, too, but I’m sure any photos of that will come back to haunt me when I run for Woodbury County weed commissioner. As Communist as it looked, it did keep the sun out of my eyes.

Selling, it seems, is a national pastime in China. Everywhere we went, someone was hawking something. Food on a stick is big (and vile, for the most part); “factory” tours are nothing more than a way for salespeople to size up buyers. After hitting jade and pearl factories, I was ready for the game elsewhere and I got pretty good at it. I didn’t get a hat for less than $3, but I went home with two sets of Terracotta Warriors that cost me less than the contraband fries I got at McDonald’s.

