PARTING SHOT: The flu epidemic of 2020 and how I coped

For the five of you who haven’t been infected, the Flu Epidemic of 2020 basically leaves you stuffed up and unable to do anything of worth. If you had hope of sorting receipts for taxes, you were aiming far too high. This strain makes you grateful if you can reach for the remote without a coughing jag. If you truly could “cough up a lung,” I’d have enough in my living room for several transplants.

I have run out of Kleenex, too, and been forced to use decorative hankies, paper towels and toilet paper. Because we had a snowstorm during the FE of 2020, I’ve tried to curb my enthusiasm for substituting toilet paper. Sometimes, you can’t rob Peter to pay Paul, so to speak.

In my never-ending hunt to find Kleenex, I have turned up several packets of tissues that parents used to send to school with their kids. I realized this is really dumb, particularly since you get about three tissues to a packet. (Note to parents: Send a box. It’ll last longer.) I have depleted that stash, too, and now I’m on to old rags and sheets.