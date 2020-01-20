PARTING SHOT: The flu epidemic of 2020 and how I coped

I think I had a birthday somewhere in the middle of the Flu Epidemic of 2020.
I’m not sure because I spent five days drifting in and out of consciousness amid a bed of Kleenex and 37 bottles of water (don’t judge. I prefer bottled water).
Because I’d been in close proximity to those already suffering, contracting the virus was inevitable. At some point I, too, would succumb.
I just had no idea it would feel like I’d been hit on the head with a cartoon mallet or have the energy of a marshmallow.
Still, there it is.
During those five days, I have watched every episode of “Schitt’s Creek” (including four that haven’t aired), failed at every Sudoku I could find, stood in the shower for a good three hours (cumulatively) and worn every pair of pajama pants I own.
I’ve also eaten three loaves of bread, downed gallons of soup and sprinted through two 12-packs of Coca-Cola (no, not diet Coke).
The only way I’ve been able to track time is by the pills I’ve been taking. On the package, they conveniently tell you when you need one, so “before breakfast,” “after lunch,” “after dinner” and “before bed” have become my method of telling time. Right now, I’m nearing the last “before bed.” What happens after that is anyone’s guess.
For the five of you who haven’t been infected, the Flu Epidemic of 2020 basically leaves you stuffed up and unable to do anything of worth. If you had hope of sorting receipts for taxes, you were aiming far too high. This strain makes you grateful if you can reach for the remote without a coughing jag. If you truly could “cough up a lung,” I’d have enough in my living room for several transplants.
I have run out of Kleenex, too, and been forced to use decorative hankies, paper towels and toilet paper. Because we had a snowstorm during the FE of 2020, I’ve tried to curb my enthusiasm for substituting toilet paper. Sometimes, you can’t rob Peter to pay Paul, so to speak.
In my never-ending hunt to find Kleenex, I have turned up several packets of tissues that parents used to send to school with their kids. I realized this is really dumb, particularly since you get about three tissues to a packet. (Note to parents: Send a box. It’ll last longer.) I have depleted that stash, too, and now I’m on to old rags and sheets.
Sleeping, I’ve been told, is a good way to deal with this state of ennui. I’ve spent so much time in bed I now know what I’ll be like when that time comes. I’ve decided I don’t really need family members hovering around the edges, just a few more quilts and two boxes of Kleenex. My dreams have run the gamut, thanks to the drugs, and I do think I’d know what to do if I’m ever confronted by an avalanche. (Yes, that was one of them.)
My dad used to complain I napped so much I was going to “sleep my life away.” But I realized there’s plenty more where that came from. One of those five days, I basically got up to take the pills, drink the water, blow my nose and go to the bathroom before going back to bed. Trust me, there’s never enough sleep where this flu is concerned.
On those rare occasions when I’ve been able to talk on the phone or check social media, I’ve heard about relatives who have died from the flu. Mind you, I never heard about these folks before now. But, apparently, people have been dropping like trees before I got sick. So, the survivors have cautioned me not to play around with this stuff. What that means, I have no idea.
Lest you think this is a cautionary tale for everyone who didn’t get the flu shot, let me remind you, I did. It didn’t cover every strain possible but, as too many people have pointed out, “can you imagine how bad it MIGHT have been had you not had the flu shot?”
Because I no longer have a fever, I’m assuming I’m almost ready to go back into that brave world, armed with the knowledge of experience. I plan to wash my hands like they’re covered in tar. I will clean all surfaces with disinfectant and I will cut a wide berth around any sound that remotely resembles a cough.
That could help my chances.
If not, I’m stocking up on Kleenex, water, soup and “Schitt’s Creek.”
Sometimes, a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.