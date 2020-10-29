 Skip to main content
COVID-era comedy? It's possible, says Sioux City-bound 'America's Got Talent' finalist Drew Lynch
Drew Lynch

Comedian Drew Lynch brings his standup act to the Orpheum Theatre Nov. 5, one of the first events since social distancing and other practices have been put into place.

 Bruce Miller

Comedian Drew Lynch is eager to bring light into a world that has seen too much darkness lately.

Cautiously going back on tour, he says it wasn’t possible to joke early into the coronavirus pandemic.

“It felt so eerie, so dark, so existential,” he says. “Now it’s become more normalized – not that the severity should be something to joke about – but the situation should be worthy of some commentary.”

When live performances shut down in the spring, Lynch, a finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” used the time to find calm in his life.

“I felt like it was an intervention for my own imbalances,” he admits. “I tend to fill up my schedule with work and I overexert myself. The wear and tear on my body was beginning to show. I was happy at first, and then I discovered I didn’t have any hobbies. That’s a bummer of a way to find out.”

Lynch says he and his girlfriend watched so much Netflix they beat it – “like it was a video game.”

They also got coloring books and colored, bought Nerf guns and took out their frustrations. “Ultimately, it was very restorative. Creatively, if you’re burnt out, you’re not producing your best, so you need to fill up all the other areas of your life.”

When Lynch couldn’t ply his craft on stage, he turned to online channels and found an uptick in views.

“It’s such a fortunate thing to make money on anything that’s online,” the 29-year-old says. “At a time when I was going without work on the live front, it was seeing a spike online of stuff I’m putting out.”

The world of YouTube, though, can be both a blessing and a curse. “I’ve gotten caught in it,” he says. “In the past, I felt this constant pressure to put things out there. It’s hard to have your life feel like it’s dictated by someone else’s personal settings.”

Realizing as much, Lynch did a sweep of his videos and vowed to take a healthier approach to content. “You get into standup because you only have to answer to yourself ... and then I was feeling like I was at the mercy of someone else.”

Standup became a way of life after he was injured during a softball game. Hit in the throat by a ball, he fell and struck his head, which caused a concussion. That caused a neurogenic stutter. To deal with it, he started doing comedy. Friends encouraged him to audition for “AGT” and, there, judge Howie Mandel was so impressed he hit the Golden Buzzer which sent Lynch to the quarterfinals.

While he didn’t win (he placed second; ventriloquist Paul Zerdin was first), Lynch got a crash course in the business.

“The initial exposure from that show was huge,” he says. “It really was an overnight thing ... and it changed my life forever.”

Winning wasn’t part of his game plan. Instead, he wanted to see where it could take him.

Oddly, interest was high while he was on the show, “not so much afterwards.” Thankfully, Lynch had that online following.

“You go from feeling a lot is happening to nothing is happening,” he says. After the season ended, “it just felt like you were on your own. I didn’t anticipate how steep the drop-off would be as far as the media goes.”

Thankfully, he had the experience to make it on his own.

Now, “AGT” is an interesting line on his resume, but it’s not his only calling card. Audiences have warmed to stories about his service dog Stella and openly embraced his “Dog Vlogs” on YouTube.

He touches on them in his live act, but it’s a new world now, thanks to coronavirus. “Luckily, I’m already funny-looking, so that carries me a lot,” Lynch says.

Pre-COVID-19, “there was this feeling of community, particularly when you’re sitting shoulder to shoulder. Laughter works better when you’re not sitting in pockets. It’s definitely a challenge but, fortunately, it’s something we’re all beginning to understand.”

Like his audiences, “I’m excited just to be out,” Lynch says.

