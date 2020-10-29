COVID-era comedy? It's possible, says Sioux City-bound 'America's Got Talent' finalist Drew Lynch

Comedian Drew Lynch is eager to bring light into a world that has seen too much darkness lately.

Cautiously going back on tour, he says it wasn’t possible to joke early into the coronavirus pandemic.

“It felt so eerie, so dark, so existential,” he says. “Now it’s become more normalized – not that the severity should be something to joke about – but the situation should be worthy of some commentary.”

When live performances shut down in the spring, Lynch, a finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” used the time to find calm in his life.

“I felt like it was an intervention for my own imbalances,” he admits. “I tend to fill up my schedule with work and I overexert myself. The wear and tear on my body was beginning to show. I was happy at first, and then I discovered I didn’t have any hobbies. That’s a bummer of a way to find out.”

Lynch says he and his girlfriend watched so much Netflix they beat it – “like it was a video game.”

They also got coloring books and colored, bought Nerf guns and took out their frustrations. “Ultimately, it was very restorative. Creatively, if you’re burnt out, you’re not producing your best, so you need to fill up all the other areas of your life.”