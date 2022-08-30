Marvel Comics artist from Early, Iowa pays it forward to aspiring creators

SIOUX CITY — Joey Vazquez's origin story as a comic book artist can be traced to an encyclopedia.

When Vazquez was about 9 or 10 years old, his mother bought him and his brother Ben, who liked to draw dinosaurs, a compendium on all things related to Marvel Comics' web-slinging teen superhero Spider-Man.

"That just made me really enjoy that character," Vazquez said. "(It made me think) I want to draw comics, I want to get to do this for a living."

Now 28 and residing in Early, Iowa with his brother, Vazquez is employed by Marvel Studios as a "concept artist" and has credits for the "Spider-Geddon," "Magnificent Ms. Marvel" and "Black Cat" comics. In addition, he's gotten to work on the Disney+ animated streaming series "What If...?" which delves into alternate timelines of the Marvel multiverse.

On Saturday morning, Vazquez swung by the ACME Comics & Collectibles store in Sioux City to talk to more than a dozen comic enthusiasts about his own career and to offer tips about breaking into the business.

"Whenever you’re drawing, you’re basically starting off with shapes and everything comes from that," Vazquez told the crowd which included several children.

While drawing with a red Expo marker on a white erase board, Vazquez had other fundamentals to share with folks. He said they should consider "lines of action" and where a character's pose "flows from." Vazquez later added that so much of drawing those characters, including iconic ones like Spider-Man, is also about understanding anatomy.

"Just a subtle turn of the mouth or a little bit of the eyes is going to play into making that drawing more believable," he said.

As a kid, Vazquez came up with some of his own characters, including one called "Mad Bob" who had a cannon for an arm and mohawk haircut.

"At the time, my mom did not like Mad Bob. She didn't like when we drew him. So we didn't draw very much of him after that," Vazquez joked. Other characters Vazquez concocted have had a longer shelf life and he said hopes to expand on them and potentially build a series around them.

But Vazquez said crafting original designs wasn't what helped him get better when he was first starting out. It was copying figure drawings others had already done.

"Start at like the hand and then draw the whole thing out," Vazquez said.

With time, Vazquez got good enough to get to show off a portfolio of his work to Marvel during a comic book event in Chicago known as "C2E2." They liked what they saw and brought him on to, first, do work for an issue of the "X-Men Blue" series.

"Finally, I get to do what 10-year-old Joey wanted to do when he saw Spider-Man," Vazquez recalled.

The first comic with his name on the cover was "Daughters of the Dragon #2" published on Dec. 12, 2018. Vazquez said Marvel actually sent multiple copies of the paperback version to his house and he can still remember holding it in his hands and feeling validated.

Both as novice and now, as a professional with the biggest comic book company in the country, Vazquez said crafting a single page for a story isn't something that happens in an instant.

"It’s a lot of late nights and drawing and you’ve gotta enjoy it," he said.

One attendee, Trynadi Loonsfoot, an Onawa resident whose favorite character is Ms. Marvel, asked Vazquez if those long hours ever lead to burnout and what he does to remedy creative fatigue. He told her it's crucial to let your mind rest and to look at other works of art.

"If you’re not taking stuff in, it’s going to be hard to think of stuff to draw," Vazquez said.

Vazquez thinks important to impart such knowledge to others who want to break into the industry.

"I've picked up a lot from the artists that inspired me," Vazquez said.

"I think back to how I felt when I first got to meet one of the artists that I know Phil Hester, he's from Iowa as well, and when we met him that was like a whole 'Oh man, this is what I want to do' and we would look through the portfolio he had there...I think getting to do that, now, and getting to show off some of (my) stuff...Getting to share that kind of experience with new kids who are getting into this now, I think that's super special."