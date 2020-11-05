REVIEW: Comedian Drew Lynch finds right tone at first Orpheum event in months

Comedian Drew Lynch didn’t waste any time addressing the elephant in the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night.

“Covid is here,” he said at the first large-scale event since the spring. Nervously, the socially distanced audience laughed, but before the “America’s Got Talent” finalist could continue his bit, he spotted a sign that said, “You kissed my mother.” The idea prompted a very funny exchange that brought out Lynch’s improvisational skills and filled a good chunk of the show. It also returned later in the evening when a timer went off and, yes, he was expertly able to bring it back to the beginning.

What we learned: Lynch’s skills were just as sharp as they were before the hiatus. Eager to play off the crowd’s energy, he did a callback to opener Andy Hartley’s Iowa truck observations and dared the spotlight operator to a race. Lynch won the latter, but he also thought he pulled a hamstring and was able to riff on it. When audience members began to offer medical advice, it was clear he had found his groove.

He referenced his own experiences during the past few months and admitted the time off helped him with his stutter. Because he wasn’t overexerting himself, he was able to slow down and find a sense of calm. “A lot of people got sick for me to get better.”