REVIEW: Comedian Drew Lynch finds right tone at first Orpheum event in months

Comedian Drew Lynch didn’t waste any time addressing the elephant in the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night.
“Covid is here,” he said at the first large-scale event since the spring. Nervously, the socially distanced audience laughed, but before the “America’s Got Talent” finalist could continue his bit, he spotted a sign that said, “You kissed my mother.” The idea prompted a very funny exchange that brought out Lynch’s improvisational skills and filled a good chunk of the show. It also returned later in the evening when a timer went off and, yes, he was expertly able to bring it back to the beginning.
What we learned: Lynch’s skills were just as sharp as they were before the hiatus. Eager to play off the crowd’s energy, he did a callback to opener Andy Hartley’s Iowa truck observations and dared the spotlight operator to a race. Lynch won the latter, but he also thought he pulled a hamstring and was able to riff on it. When audience members began to offer medical advice, it was clear he had found his groove.
He referenced his own experiences during the past few months and admitted the time off helped him with his stutter. Because he wasn’t overexerting himself, he was able to slow down and find a sense of calm. “A lot of people got sick for me to get better.”
He related his disability to politics, too. “I want Joe Biden to win,” he said. “He’s a person who stutters and that’s empowering to me.” He used it to launch into an incisive commentary on Trump, Biden and Kanye West and the people who follow each. No, he didn’t take the easy way out.
Instead, he found a way to talk about the bullying he endured as a child and got a huge laugh when he repeated what he said to his tormentor.
In 1920, he said, it was illegal to have alcohol and it’s gotten worse. One hundred years later, “you can’t even have people in your bar.”
Lynch touched on Black Lives Matter (during a protest “you have to chant…and that doesn’t work so well for me”), depression, hand sanitizer and masks.
His facile mind was punctuated by timing that might have made Steven Wright jealous.
Although Hartley wasn’t in the same groove as Lynch, he was able to find plenty of local jokes and give the headliner a great way to break the ice.
While Thursday’s performance was more introspective than Lynch’s earlier work, it touched the right note and put the pandemic in perspective.
At the end of the night, he thanked the audience members for attending and reminded them how important it is to be grateful for the things that matter.
Thursday’s score: COVID-19, Drew Lynch, 20.
