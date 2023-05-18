SIOUX CITY — Clouds of smoke couldn't dampen neighborhood spirits on Thursday as Morningside residents flocked to Peters Park for the 72nd Morningside Days Parade.

The parade route began east of the intersection of South Lakeport Street and Morningside Avenue and wrapped up near where Peters Avenue and South Alice Street meet. The temperature hovered around 75 degrees and the weather was partly cloudy with smoke from Canadian wildfires lending the proceedings a hazy feel.

"The weather is a blessing," said Chris Prince, president of the Morningside Commercial Club, which organizes and promotes the event. She said the parade, which acts as a kind of summer kickoff for the neighborhood, radiates a community spirit.

"It's good to see people out with kids, enjoying themselves. It's pretty amazing," Prince said.

For the 2023 iteration of the event, the Commercial Club, named Bob Knowler the "marshal". Over the past several decades, Knowler's supplied the Morningside Days Parade with vehicles and has even driven "marshalls" of the past.

"This year we wanted to honor him and let him take a ride," the Morningside Commercial Club said on its Facebook page.

Knowler served as the Woodbury County Treasurer for 16 years and, before that, owned the Black Knight, a Sioux City men’s clothing store in Morningside, for 17 years. The first car he ever added to his collection was a 1942 Dodge Club Coupe, only 400 were ever made and Knowler's said previously that he paid about $400 for it in the late 1950s.

Meanwhile, the Morningside Commercial Club selected the Sioux City Relays event as the "Honorary Parade Marshall" for 2023. This year marked the 58th installment of the Relays which unfolded at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the Morningside University campus.

The 2023 Morningside Days Parade King and Queen were Joseph Debates, son of Valerie and Michael Debates, and Ava Arthur, the daughter of Nikki and Thomas Arthur.

Morningside Days also features a carnival in the parking lot of the Morningside branch of the Sioux City Public Library. That will run through Sunday and includes rides, games and concessions.

"We start months ahead of time and make sure everything is where it needs to be," Prince said. "Everybody chips in."