SIOUX CITY — Pool season is almost here for Sioux City residents.
On Saturday, May 27, Riverside Pool (1301 Riverside Blvd.) is set to be the first public pool to open for the summer. Then, on Saturday, June 3, the Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools (1100 31st St. and 1621 Sioux Trail) are scheduled to open. The pools will be open daily, Monday through Sunday, with Riverside running from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the other two going from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission rates for Leif Erikson and Lewis are $3 for children and $4 for adults. Each is a dollar more at Riverside.
According to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, assistance for low income families is available.
"Qualifying families will receive a booklet of 25 free pool passes for either Leif Erikson or Lewis Pools and may enroll children in one free Learn To Swim session," the department said in a release.
In addition to the pools, the Parks and Rec Department said the splash pads at Cook Park (505 Market St.), Cone Park (3800 Line Drive), Dale Street Park (1514 Dale Street), Leeds Park (Central and 41st Street) and Rose Hill (1431 Grandview Blvd.) will begin operation on May 27 and run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Those interested in swimming lessons or assistance should call 712-279-6126, according to Sioux City Parks and Rec. To get more info about "summer aquatics," the department recommended visiting siouxcityparksandrec.com
"Contact the Miracle League at 712-600-4411 for the details about the Miracle League splash pad located in Riverside Park," the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said.
