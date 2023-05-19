SIOUX CITY — Pool season is almost here for Sioux City residents.

On Saturday, May 27, Riverside Pool (1301 Riverside Blvd.) is set to be the first public pool to open for the summer. Then, on Saturday, June 3, the Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools (1100 31st St. and 1621 Sioux Trail) are scheduled to open. The pools will be open daily, Monday through Sunday, with Riverside running from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the other two going from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission rates for Leif Erikson and Lewis are $3 for children and $4 for adults. Each is a dollar more at Riverside.

According to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, assistance for low income families is available.

"Qualifying families will receive a booklet of 25 free pool passes for either Leif Erikson or Lewis Pools and may enroll children in one free Learn To Swim session," the department said in a release.

In addition to the pools, the Parks and Rec Department said the splash pads at Cook Park (505 Market St.), Cone Park (3800 Line Drive), Dale Street Park (1514 Dale Street), Leeds Park (Central and 41st Street) and Rose Hill (1431 Grandview Blvd.) will begin operation on May 27 and run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Those interested in swimming lessons or assistance should call 712-279-6126, according to Sioux City Parks and Rec. To get more info about "summer aquatics," the department recommended visiting siouxcityparksandrec.com

"Contact the Miracle League at 712-600-4411 for the details about the Miracle League splash pad located in Riverside Park," the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said.

20 photos of Sioux City swimming pools through the years Close Swimmers at the pool in Riverside in this undated photo. Swimming lessons at held at the Leeds Pool in Sioux City in this undated photo. The original pool in Leeds opened in the 1920s. The old pool house was torn down decades later, and a new one constructed. It opened to the public May 27, 2000. Girl Scouts at Stone Park ready to take a dive into the swimming pool, Sioux City, about 1920. A diver prepares to enter the pool at the Central High Annex. The Children's Park swimming pool was located at the northwest corner of George Street and Osborne Place in Sioux City. Children's Park swimming pool was located at the northwest corner of George St. and Osborne Place in Sioux City. The Leif Erikson pool was built in 1941. A new version opened in 1979. Swimmers at the Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City. People swim at Lewis Pool in Sioux City. Swimmers at the pool in Riverside. Two women exercise in the YWCA swimming pool to alleviate arthritis in this undated photo. In the early 1950s, the pool was used by post-polio patients to exercise their muscles. The chair was used to lower people into the water. The Leif Erikson Pool is pictured in 1962. Swimmers at the Cook Pool in Sioux City. Swimmers at the Cook Pool in Sioux City. The Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City is shown. Courtney Block, of Remsen, Iowa, dives off the board at the Leeds Pool on July 27, 2013. Mike Craig, of Sioux City, dives off the board July 27, 2013, at the Leeds swimming pool. A dog dries off after a dip in Sioux City's Leeds swimming pool on Aug. 6, 2012. Children swim at the Riverside Aquatic Center in Sioux City in this 2017 file photo. The Riverside Aquatic Center, shown above, is one of several places where area residents cool off from high summer heat. Jayla McDaniel, of Sioux City, jumps into the water at Lewis Pool in Sioux City, in 2019. +21 +21 +21 +21 +21 +21 +21 +21 +21 +21

Unlimited access An unlimited access subscription gets our E-edition as well as articles on siouxcityjournal.com, with no surveys, free access to the past two …