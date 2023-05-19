SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is promising something for residents of all ages with its slate of summertime events.

Friday, Sioux City Parks and Rec announced a total of 12 programs which are divided into: youth events, adult events and family events. A number of the one-off affairs are set for June. Certain recurring programs, such as "Yoga in the Park" start in June and will run through August.

According to the department, the three youth programs are: "Track camp at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center" (May 3 — May 24), "Youth tee ball at Riverside fields" (June 10 — July 15) and "New lacrosse camp at Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center" (June 14 — June 15).

The five adult programs are: "Beer yoga at Cone Park on Wednesday nights" (May 31 — October 4), "Free yoga in the park Saturday mornings on the Riverfront" (June 3 — August 26), "Free Zumba in the park at Anderson Dance Pavilion" (June 4 — August 28), "Summer Cornhole League at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center" (June 8 — July 13) and "Urban Scramble at Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center" (June 17).

Then, the four family-oriented programs will be: "Live Health Iowa track meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium" (June 1), "1st movie in the park at Grandview Park: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'" (June 10), "1st 'Pop-Up-Park' of the summer at Dale St. Park" (June 20) and "2nd Pop-Up-Park of the summer at Lyons Park" (July 11).

A release from the Parks and Rec Department said those who want to register, or get more information about prices, dates and requirements, can go to: webtrac.sioux-city.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/SPLASH.html or call 712-279-6126.