Convicted rapper in notable Spanish 'gag law' case arrested

The rapper is no stranger to controversy. With an artistic opus that includes songs with strong anti-establishment criticism, he has seen his notoriety amplified among the wider Spanish public with every run-in with authorities.

Having faced charges on at least four occasions for assault, praising armed extremist groups, breaking into private premises or insulting the country's monarchy, in 2014 he was given a suspended 2-year prison term. But in a new case tried in 2018, judges handed him a reduced sentence of 9 months behind bars for a song about former King Juan Carlos I and 64 tweets he posted between 2014 and 2016.

The tweets straddled the line between opinion and calls to violent insurrection, with several mentions of ETA and Grapo, two now-defunct armed extremist groups in Spain. In the song, Hasél rapped about corruption tied to the former monarch but also talked about him as a wife-beater, a drunk, head of a mafia mob and a frequent user of prostitution.

Spain's National Court on Monday rejected his latest appeal to be kept out of prison. Judges said the sentencing came on the back of a suspended one and that offenders need to serve prison time if they relapse.