Costa Rica priest sings public health message amid pandemic

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest better known for his outreach to the poor is winning new fans with his catchy public health-focused lyrics set to a popular 1990s salsa tune as Costa Rica experiences its worst moment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past two Sundays, Sergio Valverde has performed his song and choreographed dance at the front of Cristo Rey church south of San Jose. His aim is getting people to wear protective masks and continue being careful.

“Without the mask, there’s COVID for you, COVID for me,” goes Valverde’s reworked chorus for the song “Sopa de Caracol” or “Snail Soup.”

Valverde said he hadn’t even written down his rendition, but rather was improvising. Its viral spread on social media surprised him.

“The issue of COVID is affecting the entire world, there’s pain, there’s suffering,” Valverde said. “I, as a priest, see so many people suffering, sick, in pain, people without work and who are dying of hunger and I wanted to help a little.”