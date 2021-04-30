Culture venues in Belgium defy ban, reopen illegally

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dozens of cinemas, theaters and culture venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors to protest the country’s ongoing shutdown of cultural activities.

Out of work for more than six months, owners united within the Still Standing For Culture collective said the current ban on indoor cultural events is proof of “an unacceptable inequality of treatment” amid the health crisis.

“There is no evidence that culture should take second place to supermarkets, zoos or any other activity that generates social contact,” they said. “The health situation does not explain why the fate of cultural venues has been systematically ignored for months, nor why new conditions are pulled out of the government’s hat when their reopening is finally discussed.”

Belgian authorities are organizing test events in the culture field but have yet to provide clear perspective for the sector's workers. Culture events can restart outdoors from May 8, with a maximum of 50 mask-wearing people attending, and the federal government has announced that indoor shows could perhaps resume in June with a maximum of 200 people, but only if the pace of the pandemic slows down.