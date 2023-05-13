The free 2023 Nebraska Beef Passport gives food-lovers exclusive offers at participating locations across the state.

And every time you use it to buy beef, you’ll earn points to unlock prizes from the Nebraska Beef Council.

More than 40 restaurants and meat processors from east to west are participating this year.

To obtain a pass and learn more about how it works, go to bit.ly/BeefPassport.

15 great places for food in Nebraska Chances 'R' Black Crow The Chocolate Bar The Pour House Ole's Big Game Steakhouse Steel Grill Davey's Tavern Back Alley Bakery Bonzai Beach Pizza Hollywood Candy Rowdy's Steakhouse Sehnert Bakery Globe Chophouse Genoa Food Co. Monroe Tavern Bar and Grill