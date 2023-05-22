Sioux City isn't just the hometown of the Twin Bing, it's also known for Jolly Time Pop Corn and the always popular Tavern loosemeat sandwich.
For folks who like all kinds of food experiences, there are sites that celebrate this community's contribution to everything tasty.
Is Sioux City the birthplace of cutting-edge cuisine? Maybe.
Legend has it that the loosemeat sandwich — crumbly globs of ground beef served sauceless in a hamburger bun — was created by Sioux City restaurateur Dave Higgin at Ye Olde Tavern in 1924.
This newfangled culinary creation was such a hit, Higgin dubbed it the "Ye Olde Tavern" tavern, named after his 1322 Jackson St. eatery.
While the site of Sioux City's former Ye Olde Tavern is still a restaurant, the current establishment — La Morena Good Morning — doesn't offer a tavern on its menu.
If you really want a historic loosemeat tavern in its "hometown," go to Tastee Inn & Out (2610 Gordon Drive), Billy Boy Drive Thru (2328 Riverside Blvd.) or Miles Inn, 2622 Leech Ave.
But if you're hankering for a trendier spin on this midwestern fave, head on over to The Shack (211 Fourth St.). Chef Clay Lilley offers a Sux City Slider (tavern meat, pickles and cheddar on a bun) as well as a south-of-the-border version with his Taco Tavern (tavern meat, cheddar, salsa and Sour cream on a bun).
Rosie’s Coffee Roasting Co. was founded in 2013 and offers fair-trade coffee from many exotic locations in the Americas and Africa. There are …
The Twin Bing (featuring a cherry nougat and roasted peanut filling) started what has become a Bing empire. Now you can find cookie jars, ice …
Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St.
Just down the block from the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, this cozy bistro (opened in 2016) has a small stage for live music and poetry readings but no fixed menu. Instead, the owner, Gia Emory, will toggle between a number of options such as penne pasta, white barbeque pizza, apple chicken salads and hummus.
A sweet crepe made with berries and honey, front, and a savory crepe made with sausage, mushrooms and fresh herbs created by Blue Cafe's Gia E…
The Point After was founded in 1982 and is still operated by Bob himself. The bar features one of the largest collections of sports memorabilia in the area and has 31 TVs to view your favorite sports game. If you don’t see “your” game, ask and changes are, they can show it.
It has also been visited by famous sporting figures such as Chip Lohmiller, George Allen, Ernie Els, Jeff Meggont, Jeff Woodland, Bob Feller, Terry Bradshaw, Fred Hoiberg, Tubby Smith, Deacon Jones, and Floyd Little.
You can’t go wrong with “Siouxland's original wings” or “Siouxland's finest pizza.”
Slices of pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza is shown at Bob Roe's Point After.
Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St.
Open for more than 40 years, Buffalo Alice is the kind of pizza place where a person can get a chicken-artichoke-spinach-alfredo pizza or a bacon cheeseburger offering. For music lovers, there are several decades worth of album covers adorning almost all of the walls of the bar.
The Phyl Claeys pizza at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., is one of the specialty pies available or you can create your own mix of toppings.
Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St.
A fine-dining establishment on Historic Fourth Street, the Diving Elk treats its clientele to familiar fare, such as a New York strip steak with mashed potatoes, and most ambitious offerings such as goat cheese fondue and braised pulled pork sliders with Asian barbecue sauce.
Served with teriyaki pork, a bracing kimchi slaw and a rice wine vinaigrette, The Diving Elk's Asian Steam Buns complement all types of craft …
Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road
A seasonal waterfront joint with multiple shows a month, Jolly's is a no-frills bar and grill where folks can chow down on comfort foods like pork tenderloin sandwiches and pickle fries.
La Juanita, 1316 Pierce St.
One of Siouxland's most-beloved Mexican establishments, La Juanita's previously been named Iowa's "best hole in the wall Mexican eatery" and is known for such staples as the carne asada burrito and the pickled carrots.
Main + Abbey, 111 Third St.
Located inside the Hard Rock, this gastropub that blends Americana with Abbey Road has a wide-ranging menu that includes steaks, lamb bolognese, arepas, watermelon salad and bao buns. For holidays like Thanksgiving, there are special items and menus.
Pumpkin turtle cheesecake, left, crème brûlée, and smoked apple pie, right, are the decadent desserts available on Main + Abbey's Thanksgiving…
Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St.
For more than a century, Milwaukee Wiener House has been a downtown Sioux City institution. Located a few blocks from the Tyson Events Center, the restaurant features Coney Island-style chili dogs, potato chips and drinks. Their old-school sodas are a good way to go.
Pete's Thai on Fifth, 507 Fifth St.
Ask any chef in Sioux City about his favorite out-of-the-way eatery, chances are good that he will say it is Pete's Thai on Fifth.
Owned by veteran restaurateur Pete Utthachoo, this 507 Fifth St. mainstay specializes in authentic curries, stir-fry and Pad Thai Noodle.
Desiring something a bit more fusion-y? Check out Pete's "Thai" pho, which contains the classic ingredients used in a Vietnamese Pho noodle soup, along with a few special Thai herbs, chilis and spices.
An assortment of signature dishes including pumpkin curry, shrimp Pad Thai, fresh rolls, Pho, and coconut soup are shown at Pete's Thai on 5th…
An assortment of signature dishes including pumpkin curry, shrimp Pad Thai , fresh rolls, Pho, and coconut soup are shown at Pete's Thai on 5t…
Sneaky's Chicken, 3711 Gordon Drive
Sneaky's Chicken is an iconic Sioux City restaurant, which was launched by brothers Dave and Rick Ferris in 1979. Order a basket of Sneaky's famous broasted chicken or munch on some cheese balls or hot wings.
Sneaky's Chicken announced in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon that the restaurant would shut down for a week after an employee tested posit…
A tray of their iconic fried chicken is shown at Sneaky's restaurant in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012. Sioux City Journal photo by T…
Sunkist Bakery, 4607 Morningside Ave. and 2519 Hamilton Blvd.
A bakery wouldn't be able to sustain itself for more than 80 years if it didn't know how to make dough.
At its 4607 Morningside Ave. location, Sunkist Bakery has been making doughnuts, long johns and cinnamon rolls since the 1940s. In 2019, a second location was added at 2519 Hamilton Blvd., for Northsiders who were craving crullers.
Kiley Ryan, 5, niece of owner Jena Reyes, eats a donut at Sunkist Bakery's 2519 Hamilton Boulevard location.
Kennady Reyes, 11, daughter of owner Jena Reyes, holds a chocolate frappe served with a donut at Sunkist Bakery's 2519 Hamilton Boulevard loca…
Owner Jena Reyes, left, and manager Karlee Satterwhite display trays of pastries at Sunkist Bakery's new Hamilton Boulevard location.
Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, 4501 Southern Hills Drive
The Wheelhouse is a large, modern bar and grill that offers quality food, beer and experience. There are 43 TVs throughout the bar to catch your game.
The menu offers a variety of options from traditional bar food to soups, salads and pastas, so everyone in your party can find something they enjoy. Two standouts are the roasted corn and pepper fritters and the blended burger which features ground beef and chorizo topped with spicy mayo, avocado, jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese and a fried egg on a pretzel bun.
Served with house-made chips, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill's BBQ Bacon burger has a seared beef patty, Applewood bacon, a creamy cole slaw a…
Woodbury's American Steakhouse, 525 Sixth St.
Located on the second floor of the historic Warrior Hotel, the restaurant offers upscale, rustic American cuisine in an elegant and sleek setting. Enjoy a creative take on Midwest comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Sous chef Spenser Meadows cuts steak inside the catering kitchen of Woodbury's American Steakhouse.