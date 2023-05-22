Sioux City isn't just the hometown of the Twin Bing, it's also known for Jolly Time Pop Corn and the always popular Tavern loosemeat sandwich.

For folks who like all kinds of food experiences, there are sites that celebrate this community's contribution to everything tasty.

Is Sioux City the birthplace of cutting-edge cuisine? Maybe.

Legend has it that the loosemeat sandwich — crumbly globs of ground beef served sauceless in a hamburger bun — was created by Sioux City restaurateur Dave Higgin at Ye Olde Tavern in 1924.

This newfangled culinary creation was such a hit, Higgin dubbed it the "Ye Olde Tavern" tavern, named after his 1322 Jackson St. eatery.

While the site of Sioux City's former Ye Olde Tavern is still a restaurant, the current establishment — La Morena Good Morning — doesn't offer a tavern on its menu.

Billy Boy Drive-Thru Owner Denise Bailey says chili dogs are a favorite at Billy Boy Drive-Thru.

If you really want a historic loosemeat tavern in its "hometown," go to Tastee Inn & Out (2610 Gordon Drive), Billy Boy Drive Thru (2328 Riverside Blvd.) or Miles Inn, 2622 Leech Ave.

But if you're hankering for a trendier spin on this midwestern fave, head on over to The Shack (211 Fourth St.). Chef Clay Lilley offers a Sux City Slider (tavern meat, pickles and cheddar on a bun) as well as a south-of-the-border version with his Taco Tavern (tavern meat, cheddar, salsa and Sour cream on a bun).

Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum at the Koated Kernels Popcorn Shoppe, 1717 Terminal Drive

In 1914, the world's first electric traffic signal was put into place in Cleveland, Ohio, the movie serial "The Perils of Pauline" premiered, and the American Pop Corn Company -- the oldest popcorn company in America -- was founded.

Headquartered in Sioux City, American Pop Corn Co. -- the makers of Jolly Time and its Koated Kernels gourmet popcorn spinoff -- also has the official Jolly Time Museum inside of its 1717 Terminal Drive retail store.

See Jolly Time vintage advertising, machinery and memorabilia from across the country and around the world at this open-to-the-public museum.

Will they allow you to stuff your face with popcorn while perusing the museum? Yeah, we think they'll be OK with that.

Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, 405 Wesley Parkway

In case you didn't know, Sioux City's very own Twin Bing consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats, coated in chocolate and chopped peanuts.

Listed as one of the top ten candy bars in America by the food blog Chowhound, the Twin Bing celebrated its 100th birthday in 2023. If you're a Sioux City foodie, no trip would be complete without a pilgrimage to Palmer's.

Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St.

Just down the block from the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, this cozy bistro (opened in 2016) has a small stage for live music and poetry readings but no fixed menu. Instead, the owner, Gia Emory, will toggle between a number of options such as penne pasta, white barbeque pizza, apple chicken salads and hummus.

Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave.

The Point After was founded in 1982 and is still operated by Bob himself. The bar features one of the largest collections of sports memorabilia in the area and has 31 TVs to view your favorite sports game. If you don’t see “your” game, ask and changes are, they can show it. It has also been visited by famous sporting figures such as Chip Lohmiller, George Allen, Ernie Els, Jeff Meggont, Jeff Woodland, Bob Feller, Terry Bradshaw, Fred Hoiberg, Tubby Smith, Deacon Jones, and Floyd Little. You can’t go wrong with “Siouxland's original wings” or “Siouxland's finest pizza.”

Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St.

Open for more than 40 years, Buffalo Alice is the kind of pizza place where a person can get a chicken-artichoke-spinach-alfredo pizza or a bacon cheeseburger offering. For music lovers, there are several decades worth of album covers adorning almost all of the walls of the bar.

Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St.

A fine-dining establishment on Historic Fourth Street, the Diving Elk treats its clientele to familiar fare, such as a New York strip steak with mashed potatoes, and most ambitious offerings such as goat cheese fondue and braised pulled pork sliders with Asian barbecue sauce.

Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road

A seasonal waterfront joint with multiple shows a month, Jolly's is a no-frills bar and grill where folks can chow down on comfort foods like pork tenderloin sandwiches and pickle fries.

La Juanita, 1316 Pierce St.

One of Siouxland's most-beloved Mexican establishments, La Juanita's previously been named Iowa's "best hole in the wall Mexican eatery" and is known for such staples as the carne asada burrito and the pickled carrots.

Main + Abbey, 111 Third St.

Located inside the Hard Rock, this gastropub that blends Americana with Abbey Road has a wide-ranging menu that includes steaks, lamb bolognese, arepas, watermelon salad and bao buns. For holidays like Thanksgiving, there are special items and menus.

Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St.

For more than a century, Milwaukee Wiener House has been a downtown Sioux City institution. Located a few blocks from the Tyson Events Center, the restaurant features Coney Island-style chili dogs, potato chips and drinks. Their old-school sodas are a good way to go.

Pete's Thai on Fifth, 507 Fifth St.

Ask any chef in Sioux City about his favorite out-of-the-way eatery, chances are good that he will say it is Pete's Thai on Fifth.

Owned by veteran restaurateur Pete Utthachoo, this 507 Fifth St. mainstay specializes in authentic curries, stir-fry and Pad Thai Noodle.

Desiring something a bit more fusion-y? Check out Pete's "Thai" pho, which contains the classic ingredients used in a Vietnamese Pho noodle soup, along with a few special Thai herbs, chilis and spices.

Pete's Thai on 5th An assortment of signature dishes including pumpkin curry, shrimp Pad Thai, fresh rolls, Pho, and coconut soup are shown at Pete's Thai on 5th…

Sneaky's Chicken, 3711 Gordon Drive

Sneaky's Chicken is an iconic Sioux City restaurant, which was launched by brothers Dave and Rick Ferris in 1979. Order a basket of Sneaky's famous broasted chicken or munch on some cheese balls or hot wings.

Sunkist Bakery, 4607 Morningside Ave. and 2519 Hamilton Blvd.

A bakery wouldn't be able to sustain itself for more than 80 years if it didn't know how to make dough.

At its 4607 Morningside Ave. location, Sunkist Bakery has been making doughnuts, long johns and cinnamon rolls since the 1940s. In 2019, a second location was added at 2519 Hamilton Blvd., for Northsiders who were craving crullers.

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, 4501 Southern Hills Drive

The Wheelhouse is a large, modern bar and grill that offers quality food, beer and experience. There are 43 TVs throughout the bar to catch your game.

The menu offers a variety of options from traditional bar food to soups, salads and pastas, so everyone in your party can find something they enjoy. Two standouts are the roasted corn and pepper fritters and the blended burger which features ground beef and chorizo topped with spicy mayo, avocado, jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese and a fried egg on a pretzel bun.

Woodbury's American Steakhouse, 525 Sixth St.

Located on the second floor of the historic Warrior Hotel, the restaurant offers upscale, rustic American cuisine in an elegant and sleek setting. Enjoy a creative take on Midwest comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

