402 Creamery sells out of chili and cinnamon roll ice cream hours after launch

No Alton Brown, we don't dump chili on cinnamon rolls in Nebraska.

Chili and cinnamon roll ice cream, a collaboration between Lincoln’s 402 Creamery and Runza Restaurants, went on sale Thursday.

And it was sold out by mid-afternoon. The ice cream was available only at creamery locations.

More is on the way, owners said on the 402 Creamery Facebook page.

402 Creamery new flavor (copy)

402 Creamery recently partnered with Runza Restaurants to create a flavor that encompasses Runza’s winter staple — chili and cinnamon rolls.

“As a small business with a small team, we created as much as we could,” they said. “Once we saw the community’s reaction to the flavor, we worked tirelessly to increase production as much as possible, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. We really appreciate you all being as excited as we are about this flavor.”

They also said they had dreamed of partnering with Runza for months before the ice cream’s debut.

Preorders on the next batch will start Friday, the post said. Visit facebook.com/402Creamery to learn more.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

