Four Omaha chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

Four Omaha chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world.

David Utterback of Yoshitomo and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16 were nominated in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The awards are given to chefs who "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."

Utterback was a semifinalist in the same category in 2020.

Kane Adkisson of kano was nominated in the "emerging chef" category. That award is given to a chef displaying "exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come."

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields. The awards recognize exceptional talent as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and culture.

This year’s final nominees will be announced March 29, and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

See the full list of semifinalist online at jamesbeard.org/awards.

