Lo Sole Mio owners drop plan to sell, say July 2 is restaurant's last day

Lo Sole Mio, a longtime Omaha favorite restaurant, will close for good in a couple of weeks.
The iconic Italian restaurant’s final day will be July 2.
Owners Don and Marie Losole listed the restaurant for sale several weeks ago, but no buyer has been found. Both are nearly 74 years old and are eager to retire.
“We have achieved our dream, our goal, our passion and now it’s time to move on to the next chapter in our lives,” they said in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The Losoles also said that in recent days, issues with supplies, rising costs and labor shortages have been adding to the already stressful business of running a restaurant.
Both of them have been in the restaurant business since they were 14 years old and Lo Sole Mio has been at its present location at 3001 S. 32nd Ave. for 30 years.
They are the parents of six children, but none want to take over the business.
“As what happens to most mom-and-pop places, the parents’ passion is not the childrens’ passion and no one wants to carry on such hard work,” their Facebook statement said.
They had planned for son Dino to succeed them, but he died in
a motorcycle accident in 2013.
The restaurant has hosted a number of famous people over the years, especially during the College World Series and the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Former Louisiana State University baseball coach Paul Mainieri visited every time his team came to Omaha and told reporters it was his favorite place to eat in Omaha.
The couple plan to spend more time with their 17 grandchildren.
