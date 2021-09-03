No, those Memorial Stadium Runzas aren't prepared any differently, but they still taste just as great

Just how many are sold in a given week depends on a lot of things, such as game time, but Vargason said it's anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000. He consults with data from previous years and the factors that might dictate a customers' appetite to make sure they have enough Runzas on a certain gameday -- or not too many.

His biggest fear, however, is having no Runzas left at all.

"One of my tasks is to make sure we never run out," said Vargason.

Although they're never sold-out, Vargarson said there might be a certain section that won't have them for a while, which he has to look out for.

If fans are not in the mood for a Runza, they can turn to Valentino's pizza, another prized Memorial Stadium delicacy. The company began selling it by the slice at games in the early '90s, said Tom Harrison, general manager of Premier Catering, the division of Valentino's that oversees the Husker gameday operation.

The operation has grown from then, with thousands of slices of warm hamburger-and-cheese pizza sold in a year.

Preparing all those slices starts with getting supplies ready midweek, Harrison said. Then, on gameday, dozens of Valentino's employees from Lincoln and Omaha stores descend on Memorial Stadium to make, bake, slice and box the pizzas.