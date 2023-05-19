SIOUX CITY — Early next month, Sioux City foodies will start having a lot more downtown food options each and even Friday.

At 11 a.m., Friday, June 2, the eighth season of Sioux City Food Truck Fridays begins at Pearl Street Park on the corner of Seventh Street and Pearl Street. It will then run each week, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., until Friday, August 25.

"Sioux City Food Truck Fridays has become a regional destination event and helped to launch a thriving local food scene," a release for the event said. "This year, the event will be featuring up to 10 food trucks, including returning favorites and the introduction of new trucks."

To get weekly food truck info, people can visit the Facebook page for "Sioux City Food Truck Fridays".