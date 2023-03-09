OMAHA -- The Monster Club — downtown Omaha's horror-themed restaurant — is closed as of Tuesday.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced the closure:

"The Monster Club as of today is indeed closed. We are devastated, especially because of all of you who have supported her at the beginning when we had the crazy idea to evolve Drastic Plastic, through COVID, until now," the post states.

Calls to the restaurant were unanswered Tuesday afternoon.

Located in the Old Market, the pub and family-friendly restaurant paid homage to horror in popular culture through its décor and menu. The walls were adorned with murals and posters of vintage and new horror films. Life-sized statues of Pennywise the Dancing Clown (from Stephen King's "IT") and a gremlin (from "Gremlins") were among those displayed in the restaurant from time to time.

