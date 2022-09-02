The perfect drink for a Husker tailgate is most times red, refreshing and served on the rocks

Avery Steinman's one year inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's advertising and public relations program taught her all the marketing she needs to succeed in life.
The lifelong Lincoln resident has a knack for shining light on what's good -- for lauding the cream rising to the top. And her job behind the bar at Lazlo's South gives her the chance to sometimes make sure that it does.
"I like to experiment with different ingredients," she said. "We have so many things here. It makes it a lot of fun."
So when asked to come up with a drink that would wow the guests at her next tailgate party, be it at home or in the lots outside Memorial Stadium, she had an immediate answer.
"Definitely, the Big Red float," she said.
The name itself offers intrigue, but is it something that merely sounds adventurous, yet has all the execution of a bobbled snap on fourth-and-short?
People are also reading…
You decide.
The Big Red float is served in a tall glass on the rocks. It features a shot of Chambord, a French-made raspberry liqueur, a shot of citrus-infused vodka and a some lemon-lime soda.
Here's where this drink is taken to a different level, Steinman says.
"I top it off with a little bit of cream," she said. "It might sound weird, but it tastes a lot like a Creamsicle. I'm like a bartender and the ice cream man all in one."
The drink is refreshing -- a perfect libation for brunch before one of those dreaded 11 a.m. kickoffs -- or the suitable pairing with an afternoon burger straight from the grill.
You get the feeling it would even work in primetime because the cream provides a richness not often seen with standard tailgate libations.
"Mixed with everything else, especially the Chambord, it gives it that fruity, decadent flavor," she said. "It’s rich and it’s fun and it’s not something that you’re going to get from just anyone."
Lincoln's bartenders are people who should be inviting to your tailgates. If they're in your group, Busch Light might have to take a back seat.
"There will always be Busch Light around," said Sheyanna Mairs, a bartender at the Occidental, one of the Historic Haymarket's most anonymous drinking spots (and that's just the way they like it). "Busch Light is the game day go-to around here."
But, she adds, man doesn't live by barley pops alone.
"I'd come up with a drink that would be kind of spritzy," said Mairs, who would make sure it kept with Nebraska's GBR theme.
She said she would puree strawberries with vodka and Sprite to create a concoction that would be sweet and refreshing on any fall Saturday, no matter the time of day.
Mairs has been in Lincoln for five years after moving with her family from Wisconsin. The mood on a Husker Saturday is unlike anything she has ever seen, she said.
"I love game day," Mairs said. "Everybody has good energy. There is excitement."
At Boitano's Lounge inside the Kindler Hotel, their specialty game day drink is called the Frisky Husker and it's easily replicated, says lounge manager Jena Stevens.
The drink features vodka, St. Germaine liqueur, lemon and lime juice and simple syrup made from hibiscus.
"It could easily be served at tailgates, and it has a wow factor," Stevens said. "It's not too sweet and people really love it."
Still, not every gameday drink has to be red, says Dallis Votava, a Lincoln Southwest High School and UNL graduate who is tending the bar downtown at the Copper Kettle.
"I think a mojito is a good way to go," she said. "They’re always good."
With its citrussy tang and minty aroma, a mojito might be the perfect drink if the Huskers find their way into primetime.
And for Votava, who graduated with a degree in theater, the muddling of the mint leaves gives her the ability to perform in front of everyone in need of one of her drinks.
"Mojitos are so much fun to make," she said. "When you muddle the mint, you’ll know when it’s ready to go because you can smell it."
There's a creativity that goes into mixology. It might explain Votava's theater background and the burgeoning online fashion career that Steinman is embarking on, where she takes used clothing and repurposes the pieces -- be it a blouse or a pair of jeans -- by sewing in different fabrics or using custom bleaching techniques.
"Being a bartender allows me to use my creative side," Votava said. "It comes out when I am behind the bar and I get to be a lot more social."
Steinman, meanwhile, is as social as they come. And her Big Red float provides her with the opportunity to show off her people skills, especially after making a pitcher of her concoction -- without the cream.
"I'd pour it into a glass and they might say, 'Oh, this is nice.'" she said. "And then I smile and say, 'It’s not done yet.' That's when I pour the cream on top and blow their minds.
"That’s the magic of the Big Red float."
Seven places to catch a Husker football game outside Nebraska
Chicago: Kirkwood Bar & Grill
The atmosphere: Plan to show up early for big games if you want a table — as there is often a line of people waiting to get in. ... Another interesting thing about Kirkwood is its neighborhood. Walk around the nearby streets and there are so many other Big Ten-themed bars — all packed on fall Saturdays with fans supporting their teams. -- Dan Hennings, president of Chicagoans for Nebraska.
The menu: Solid food menu from top to bottom, but the Husker Burger with a side of tater tots is definitely a fan favorite. When going to watch a game at Kirkwood with a few friends, a fishbowl is a must.
The traditions: Like most good watch-sites, Kirkwood plays the game audio over the speakers and plays the fight song after the Huskers score a touchdown, but what sets it apparent for me is how there is such a wide variety of Husker fans that come together there each week.
Minneapolis: Lyons Pub
The atmosphere: Centrally located in downtown Minneapolis, this bar is a must for Husker fans up north, said Minnesotans for Nebraska President Adrian Contreras. "Lyons Pub is kind of that neighborhood-friendly pub. You end up talking to everyone. You're going to meet somebody from Lyons, Nebraska, or Norfolk, Nebraska, or someone you went to high school with at Lincoln High or Northeast. It's a close-knit bar."
The menu: Big Red Baskets are the bar's take on the Runza sandwich.
The traditions: The chapter has held auctions at the bar to raise money for scholarships. The chapter's dues also go toward scholarships.
Phoenix: Moon Valley Grill
Phoenix
The atmosphere: Count on plenty of Husker memorabilia on the walls of this Arizona watch site. Former Husker Roger Lindstrom has been running the place since 2009 and former Husker players and coaches -- including Charlie McBride -- have been known to frequent the place. There about 15-20 TVs with patios that are heated in the winter and have misters in the summer.
The menu: The usual American pub fare. Buns are branded with "N" and the beef is shipped in from Holdrege.
The traditions: The red-balloon release lives on here. After the Huskers score, red-clad patrons let go of balloons in the parking lot. The fight song is also played after each score.
Tucson: Craft Republic
The atmosphere: Nebraska fans have the larger, west room of the establishment that seats about 75-80 people and features seven large TV screens plus one really huge screen. ... Game days are a lot of fun — particularly when the Huskers win. When the game has a very early start like 9 AM the crowd is small at kick-off but grows as the game progresses. (Craft Republic has a special breakfast menu for those early starts and that helps get fans in the seats.) -- Gary Mahler, president of Southern Arizonans for Nebraska.
The menu: The Craft Philly is hard to beat (especially with a Blue Moon to wash it down). Coffee is the go-to for the early starts.
The traditions: The Craft Republic is also the watch site for fans of Alabama, Iowa and Michigan State. A flag goes to the winner of the Nebraska-Iowa battle. Talk about a divided house.
San Diego: Duck Dive
The atmosphere: The Duck Dive -- in the Pacific Beach neighborhood -- has been managed by past Nebraska football players and has been an awesome place for Nebraska fans who are touring the San Diego area, and Pacific Beach is a great place for tourists to catch a Husker game while here. The area has quite a few alumni and most game days we will fill the place inside and out. -- Randy De George, president of San Diego Huskers.
The menu: Runza-style sandwiches and red drinks.
The traditions: The chapter sells T-shirts with money going toward scholarship funds for students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kansas City: Minsky's Pizza
The atmosphere: The game day atmosphere varies across the city. For example the Minsky’s at the Barry Road location just north of downtown Kansas City can handle a larger crowd is a more traditional downtown Lincoln-like bar and restaurant feel. The Minsky’s City Market location is in downtown and right on the streetcar line and attracts a younger, recent college grad experience. All locations will have a Husker vibe, but depending the location, there is an experience to fit all levels of enthusiasm. But regardless of the location, all Nebraska alumni feel welcome and part of the game day excitement and experience -- Paul Savastano, Kansas City Huskers.
The menu: One of the legendary favorites is the Papa Minsky pizza, but in recent years they have partnered with a popular local BBQ establishment to offer a mix of slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, and burnt ends on a pizza — a fan favorite in Kansas City. ... Minsky’s also has a great selection of salads and sandwiches for those looking for options other than pizza. On drinks they support popular local brewery Boulevard and have their own line of beer, Burlesque Lager.
The traditions: Over the years, Minsky’s has embraced Nebraska alumni and fans and understands the brand that Nebraska is. Watching some of the recent -- and numerous -- national championship runs by the Nebraska volleyball team has been really exciting and generated some great crowds at several Minsky’s locations across Kansas City.
Nashville: Tin Roof 2
The atmosphere: Tin Roof 2 is just a short drive south of Nashville, Tennessee in Franklin. It became a Husker watch site in 2013 and every TV is tuned into the game. The place averages nearly 100 Husker fans each weekend. The first game is typically the largest; sometimes over 200 crazy Nashville Husker fans show up. -- Tim Debuse, president of Nashville Huskers.
The menu: The wings are amazing but everything on the menu is worth checking out. Elk Creek Water is a go-to drink.
The traditions: The chapter raffles off Husker gear and the money raised goes toward its scholarship fund -- typically around $2,000-3,000 a year. The fight song is played after every score.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino