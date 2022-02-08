Tippl app seeks to bring people into Omaha bars, restaurants with free alcohol

Want a free beer from a local bar or restaurant? A new mobile app called Tippl has got you covered.

Created by Michael Friedman, Taylor Darlington, Mark Wong and Matt Moore, Tippl, which is available on iOS and Android devices, seeks to support Omaha bars and restaurants that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic as people have stayed home and used food delivery apps.

In addition to the loss of business by the establishments, Friedman said, he and his fellow developers have sensed a loss of community as people stopped getting together and bonding over food and drinks.

Wanting to reverse that, the developers collected data and researched the most effective way to incentivize people to go out again.

“It looks like a tipple — an alcoholic beverage — was enough to actually convince people to leave their houses and check something out,” Friedman said.

Backed by the data they collected, the four developed the application, which is financed by monthly subscriptions and advertisements from partner businesses.

According to Friedman, Tippl has partnered with about 20 businesses, including Parliament Pub, Blackstone Meatball and Office West Lounge. He added that the co-founders are in talks with at least a dozen more businesses.

People can subscribe to the app for $1 for the first month. After that, a monthly subscription is $5.

Friedman said restrictions are in place so subscribers don't abuse the system. Subscribers are limited to one free alcoholic drink every 24 hours and twice per month at one participating location.

Citing surveys the co-founders conducted via Survey Monkey, Friedman said that results show that 73% of respondents said they're more likely to order a second alcoholic beverage after redeeming a free drink.

Because of the price markups on alcohol, he said, a bar or restaurant could recoup the cost of the initial free drink with the patron’s purchase of a second drink.

“This all comes back to our idea that we want to reinstill some sense of community and bolster these local businesses,” Friedman said. He added that establishments get “an opportunity to bring new customers in that they haven’t ever had before.”

Friedman said it’s up to participating bars and restaurants what drinks can be redeemed through Tippl.

Friedman said Tippl developers want to partner with as many bars and restaurants as possible. He added that he and his colleagues intend to expand Tippl to other markets at some point but that Omaha is the primary focus.

“We really just want to make sure we get a foothold on Omaha, get our brand name well-known and really justify the product here,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0