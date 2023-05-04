In 1834, the first commercially produced gas stove came on the scene. Crafted by British inventor James Sharp, it broke with the millennia-long tradition of cooking with wood or coal and allowed people more precision in their meal-making process.

It would take almost another 60 years before any kind of electric stove appeared. Models, such as the one offered by Thomas Ahearn, the owner of a Canadian electric company, made it possible for someone to cook without having to worry about fumes. However, such machinery wouldn't fully become popular in the United States until rural electrification projects during the FDR administration.

As of 2022, when asked what type of cooktop or range they use, 59% of respondents to a Morning Consult poll said electric while 39% said gas. Three percent said they use induction which utilizes an electromagnetic field. In an early 2023 interview with Bloomberg, Richard Trumka Jr., a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, raised the possibility of an outright ban on gas stoves which ignited...a debate in American cultural discourse.

To help us try and resolve the electric stove vs. gas stove argument, we talked with two chefs from the culinary arts program at Western Iowa Tech Community College: Brett McCarthy, the program's coordinator, and Michael Gasaway, an instructor. The program has been operating for more than a decade and teaches students about cooking, baking, business, sanitation, nutrition and more.

Cooking with gas and electricity Chef Brett McCarthy, culinary arts program coordinator, is shown at a commercial gas stove during at Western Iowa Tech Community College. McCa…

Which type of stove do you tend to notice more energy loss with?

McCarthy: Electric, generally more so. But it depends. If you get a new student, and they jack up the flame, and the flame is lapping around the pan, obviously you can get a lot of energy loss because they haven't quite learned the nuance of adjusting their flame appropriate to what they're cooking. The problem with electric, of course, is that the burner stays hot for a period of time so the adjustment phase from low to high, and high back down to low, takes a lot longer.

What would be the advantage of electric over gas then?

McCarthy: It was the cheapest way to go. Not only from a standpoint of the energy that it used, but also its installation and its basic components. It’s relatively simple versus a gas appliance. You have different features, that aren't necessarily safety features, that are redundant within a gas appliance that you wouldn't have to necessarily have in an electric appliance.

—Gasaway: Electric ranges are, in general terms, a more even cooking surface....Gas, the energy is expelled pretty quickly, and it doesn't necessarily transfer as effectively as electric.

Are there particular types of cooking that make more sense with an electric stove?

Gasaway: The most simplest thing in the world like, you know, a grilled cheese, I'd rather do that on our electric range than gas because gas is so immediate, that you have no time to course correct...It has a little bit more forgiveness than, than the immediacy of gas.

McCarthy: Something where you need really intense heat really quick. I got a little cast iron grill to put on top of my electric stovetop and it gives me the effect of a gas grill and works really nice. It does some nice searing and charring.

Cooking with gas and electricity Chef Brett McCarthy, culinary arts program coordinator, gestures toward a flame on commercial gas stove during an interview. McCarthy said tha…

What does gas offer that electric doesn't?

McCarthy: You got instant on, instant off, and you got a much larger range of different temperature settings because you can set that gas really low if you're just simmering or you can jack it up if you want to do something you want to heat up much faster...Gas is just a little more versatile. It's easier to control.

Gasaway: When you try to reach a high range of heat with an electric range it takes a long time and it doesn't hold consistently at that high range where gas will do that all day long... When you need to stop at that delicate moment with that delicate butter sauce, it's immediate. You can turn off the heat and the iron below cools down very quickly.

When are you going with a gas stove for a meal?

Gasaway: Something as simple as vegetables or fried rice for a starch or any chicken marsala, there's a real benefit to using gas for the immediate on, immediate off, of the heat.

Do you see any drawbacks to using a gas stove instead of an electric stove?

McCarthy: Well, now carbon-based fuels are becoming more expensive and so I think the cost of gas is probably its main drawback. I think, especially for an electric stove that has a sealed burner, it's sometimes a little bit easier to clean a sealed burner than it would a gas burner...also its installation. You have to have a gas line and it's got to be put in by a licensed plumber. There's all that cost involved too.

Where do you come down then, gas or electric?

McCarthy: I think if they were to create a diagram, gas is more efficient than electric. It's more versatile than electric. At the same time, electric is cheaper to install. In some ways, electric is safer, with the exception that obviously the burner stays hot.

Gasaway: A lot of times when we talk about the advantages of one or the other, we're talking about the range but in an oven, if we're doing something like a high-heat roast, where you're going to you need to generate an intensity of heat for a short period of time and then turn it down to a lower temp and let it go for a while, there's nothing like there's nothing like gas for that.