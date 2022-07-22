Wilber residents work to bring brewery back to town

Wilber once had a thriving brewery that brewed Czech beer for a couple of decades before it burned down after a lightning strike in 1918.

Now, more than a century later, the town known as the Czech capital of the U.S. is on the cusp of bringing back that brewing tradition.

A group of Wilber natives and current residents has been working for several years on opening another brewery and they are now at a critical juncture.

Thursday night, the group will hold an informational meeting for potential investors in the Wilber Czech Brewery Company.

Those who attend the meeting at the American Legion park building will hear about the effort and can invest on the spot if they want, at $500 a share.

Wilber Czech Brewery Company Board President Kim Kovar-Anderson said members originally considered selling shares for $1,000 apiece but eventually settled on $500 because it's more affordable to the average person.

"That's our goal, is to make this available to everybody to be a part of," said Kovar-Anderson, who grew up in Wilber and now lives in Elkhorn.

The shares the brewery is selling are being offered under an exemption that makes them available only to Nebraska residents, although Kovar-Anderson said the company might consider opening up shares to people living outside the state in the future depending on how the Nebraska effort goes.

Those who buy shares will join the board members, who have all invested enough in the project so far to pay for a lot in downtown Wilber where the brewery would be built.

Kovar-Anderson said that the goal is to potentially start construction on the brewery next year.

That's going to be largely dependent on fundraising, which is looking to be a tall task. The company is offering up to 5,200 shares, or $2.6 million worth. The minimum amount it needs to move forward, according to its prospectus, is $600,000.

Kovar-Anderson said there has been a "tremendous response" to the Facebook event set up for the meeting, with 176 people expressing interest as of Tuesday night.

"One hundred seventy-six — for Wilber that's pretty good-sized," she said.

Though Kovar-Anderson described the brewery plans as "just kind of starting out," the company already has worked with Alpha Brewing in Lincoln to identify brewing equipment and has been working with consultants from the Czech Republic who specialize in setting up authentic Czech breweries.

Kovar-Anderson said the brewery's signature beer will be a traditional Czech pilsner, and it may take the name of the beer brewed at the previous brewery, Silitel, which she owns the rights to.

Whatever brewer is eventually hired will spend several weeks in the Czech Republic learning how to brew in the Czech style, so he or she can produce an authentic Czech Pilsner, something that's a rarity at U.S. breweries.

She said the brewery also plans to do seasonal beers, at least one of which would be timed to coincide with the Wilber Czech Festival held each August in the town that's about 40 miles southwest of Lincoln.

One of the main backers of the brewery effort is Czech Festival founder Joe Vosoba, a longtime Wilber attorney and former state senator.

Vosoba, who now lives in Lincoln, told the Fairbury Journal-News last month that the project is important to both the Czech Republic and Southeast Nebraska because of shared heritage. That heritage includes 50,000 Czechs who immigrated to Nebraska between 1857 and World War I, ranking the state first in the U.S. for per-capita Czech immigration numbers.

"He's an amazing man," Kovar-Anderson said of Vosoba. "He's the reason we're all here."

While Vosoba deserves a lot of credit for the effort, as do the other board members, "We just want to emphasize that this is a community project," Anderson said.