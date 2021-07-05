Dior returns to the real-world runway with textured show

PARIS (AP) — Dior ventured back into the real world Monday after more than a year away, with an in-person show for its fall-winter 2021-22 Haute Couture collection in Paris.

Most fashion houses opted to continue with digital shows and presentations as the couture season got under way, but Dior hosted two live shows.

In a way, it felt like an earlier time, before anyone had ever used the term “social distancing” or worn a surgical mask with Louboutin heels.

The shows took place at Dior’s favorite venue, a temporary structure in the garden of the Musée Rodin. Street photographers jostled one another outside the front gate, while invited photographers massed at the photo call within. Guests greeted one another with air kisses. Several foreign accents were proof of a return to overseas travel. There were stars: Jessica Chastain, Monica Bellucci, Cara Delevingne.

But there were differences. Guests wore masks and had their temperatures taken at the door. Seats on the benches were spaced farther apart than usual, though that was quickly ignored, especially in the front row.