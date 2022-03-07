 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolly Parton and James Patterson team up for a novel about an aspiring country singer

Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have written a novel together, a thriller titled "Run, Rose, Run."

Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have written a novel together, a thriller titled "Run, Rose, Run."

Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have written a novel together, a thriller titled "Run, Rose, Run."

The book, out Monday, is a look at the challenges of trying to make it in the music industry.

Parton said it draws from her own life experiences.

"It shows a lot of the dark side of that — people that have been in it, like me, you know that, because you've lived it," Parton told "CBS Sunday Morning," which published an excerpt of the book.

This cover image released by Little, Brown and Company shows "Run Rose Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.

The novel focuses on Rose, a young country singer and songwriter from Nashville who is keeping a secret that could ruin her career. The character experiences difficulties as her star rises.

"People that will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they'll con you, they'll do whatever. I have seen it all," Parton said.

Patterson pitched the idea of working with Parton back in 2019, the singer said, adding she hopes they'll eventually make a movie version of the story.

Parton is releasing a new album of original songs inspired by the book. She hosts the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

