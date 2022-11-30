Dordt University Worship Arts Department releases first-ever Christmas single "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the run-up to Christmas 2022, a group on the Dordt University campus has released an official holiday single on a number of music-streaming platforms.

Wednesday morning, the Dordt University Worship Arts Department announced that its version of the centuries-old Christmas hymn "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," is available to listen to on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

According to Jeremy Perigo, an associated professor of worship arts, the music group worked hard to land on an arrangement of the tune that sounded more up-to-date but still rooted in tradition.

"I loved seeing this fantastic worship ensemble come together to create a unique arrangement of this timeless hymn of the church," Perigo said.

In early December, the Dordt University Choral Ensemble is set to perform a number of Christmas tunes from Handel and Mendelssohn to living composers, as well as popular favorites.