Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday

To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.

Organized by Downtown Partners, RE/MAX Preferred, and the Courtyard by Marriott Sioux City /Downtown Convention Center, the goal of the event is to bring a game-day atmosphere to downtown. Admission to the tailgate is free. Proceeds from food and beverage sales, and day-of donations, will benefit Siouxland nonprofit organizations Welcome Home, the Hope Center and Children’s Miracle Network.

“It’s all about coming together to make a big impact,” said tailgate organizer Jeff Carlson, a Realtor and owner of RE/MAX Preferred. "These nonprofits do amazing work and we’re excited to support their efforts in bettering our community with such a fun event."

Gates open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the event. Hawks Coffee Shop & Stone Bru will offer guests the first taste of their exclusive FOR Siouxland coffee blend. Marto Brewing and Jackson Street Brewing will also have a FOR Siouxland specialty brew on tap all day. At 11 a.m. the first game kicks off, and tailgate classics like pork nachos, buffalo wings, hot dogs and brats will be available for purchase.

Sioux City Musketeers players and officials will be at the party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will offer Slapshot Alley where contestants have a chance to win tickets and prizes.

Damon Dotson takes the stage at noon for his first performance. Children’s Miracle Network will be coordinating two Cornhole for a Cause tournaments beginning at noon and 3 p.m.