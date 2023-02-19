If you remember when going to the movies was a big deal, take a look at “Empire of Light.”

Set in England during the 1980s, it recalls a time when ushers, projectionists, concessionaires and ticket sellers created a world of excitement. Showing a film was a big deal and it took people with big goals to carry it off.

Hilary Small (Olivia Colman) is duty manager at the Empire Cinema who lives for the activity at the theater. She has bipolar disorder and, often, makes poor choices. When a new employee, Stephen (Micheal Ward), joins the staff, she’s intrigued. The two share dreams, talk about prejudices and wonder if the world will ever be willing to embrace them.

When a premiere of “Chariots of Fire” comes to the theater, life is rattled and that Empire high becomes the start of change for everyone.

Olivia Colman Oscar winner Olivia Colman stars in "Empire of Light."

Written and directed by Sam Mendes, “Light” is a love letter to the way theaters used to serve as refuge for those who lived for their messages. It showcases the quirks that made them so special and reminds us why exhibition was such a big part of the movie business.

It also lets Colman reveal why she’s always on the year-end best lists. Whether she’s a queen or peasant, she leaves an impression. With Ward, she’s a mentor and student, learning while trying to make sense of some senseless moves in her life.

When they’re at the top of the theater, looking out onto the world (the visuals are spectacular), you can see why they’re caught up with the product of a dream factory. When Stephen is attacked outside the theater, you can understand why it’s such a safe haven. The two take over an abandoned space in the building and create a world where outside forces have no power.

Micheal Ward Micheal Ward stars in "Empire of Light."

Mendes surprises with twists and turns you wouldn’t think possible. And when that “Chariots of Fire” premiere unfolds, you can sense the excitement that might surround an Academy Awards ceremony. Just hearing the list of attendees is fun; when the music starts playing it brings back memories of a film that stood the test of time.

While “Empire of Light” is only nominated for one Academy Award (Best Cinematography), it has plenty to offer an audience expecting more than a sweet relationship and a quick resolution.

Colman and Ward stand tall, but there are others who leave a mark that won’t disappear quickly. Watch how neatly the film grows on you and, in some ways, understand how effective the art form can be.