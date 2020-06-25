DVD REVIEW: 'Evil' draws on ancient writings for its source

The Codex, Robert King says, “takes you into arenas that are outside the world of possession. Michelle and I in the writers’ room are always trying to find ways where we’re not trapped in the exorcist paradigm.” Often, he adds, they’ll look at institutions being corrupted by “some kernel of evil inside.”

That takes them into many situations that could spell a long run for the series.

While the actors say they’ve been surprised by some of the show’s twists and turns, they’re not at a loss for discussions. Often, they say, they’ll bring their own takes to a situation.

“The things the writers have done to the character have been fun as an actor,” Colter says. “But, also, exhausting. In the last episode (set in a hospital room), I was like, ‘I can’t wait to get out of this room. I never want to see another hospital room again in my life.”

The series goes deeper than many broadcast dramas and prompts questions at every turn. In short, it's a tense hour of television.

Next season, the Kings hope to go deeper into the origins of evil. Seeds planted in the first season will be nurtured in the second.

The first season of “Evil” will be available Tuesday on DVD.

