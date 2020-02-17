DVD REVIEW: Extras make 'Frozen 2' sing, even if the plot doesn't

It didn’t win an Oscar for Best Song.

It wasn’t even nominated for Best Animated Feature.

But “Frozen 2” has enough fun that kids should be able to sit still for a while.

In the new DVD version, there’s even an hour of extras – including songs that were dropped from the film and a sing-along track that lets you make like Elsa and let it go.

In the update, Elsa (Idina Menzel) is ruling Arendelle and Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) are edging toward matrimony. Olaf (Josh Gad) has found a way to enjoy fall and everything looks fairly calm. Then a storm rages and the gang is lured into the woods where the secret to Elsa’s powers lies.

Thanks to Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, there’s ample music for everyone. Menzel gets another wailing “Let It Go”-type song and Groff comes out of the female leads’ shadows and delivers a pretty good power ballad.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Olaf’s presence is always questionable, he gets the best laughs and does a recap of the first film that should go viral.