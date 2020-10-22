 Skip to main content
DVD REVIEW: It's a thin week for films
Black Lightning

Cress Williams plays "Black Lightning" in the new CW series.

 Bruce Miller

It’s a thin week for DVD releases but that could be because we’re in the hammock when studios weren’t releasing films to theaters. As a result, there’s TV fare and not much more. In the next two weeks, you’ll get plenty of fresh content, including films that made their debut on streaming services.

What up for the last week of October? Nope, not a host of Halloween films, but some titles you may not have heard of – in theaters or on TV.

The list: “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising”; “Attack of the Unknown”; “Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie”; “Black Lightning,” season three; “Friendsgiving.”

