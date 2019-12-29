DVD REVIEW: Joaquin Phoenix is great as 'Joker' but the film is awfully dark

Joaquin Phoenix has already been nominated for several awards for his chilling work in “Joker” but it’s unclear if he’ll make it all the way to the Oscars. Nominated, yes. Winning? Hmm.

If he doesn’t win, it’s probably because the film is so dark – a peek at what made a man turn to crime.

When he loses his job as a clown, Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck ramps up his desire to become a standup comedian. His awful turn attracts the attention of a late night host (Robert De Niro), who makes fun of him and puts into motion a downward spiral that “Joker” never overcomes.

While origins stories have been filmmakers’ ways into interesting characters, this one never quite tosses a lifeline to anyone. Fleck is rejected by friends, family and strangers and sees violence as his only way out.

He gets a shot on Murray Franklin’s show and seizes it.

Writer/director Todd Phillips lets Phoenix craft the downfall (and transformation into the villainous Joker) step by step. He dances like Fred Astaire, stares like James Taylor and performs like Andy Kaufman. The nuances are remarkable, but they belong in a better movie.